Santa Maria Weather Forecast
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0