4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.