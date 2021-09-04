4-Day Weather Forecast For South Bend
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
