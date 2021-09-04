A rainy Saturday in Topeka — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(TOPEKA, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Topeka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Topeka:

Saturday, September 4 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.