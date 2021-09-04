Olympia Daily Weather Forecast
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
