New Haven, CT

Sun forecast for New Haven — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) A sunny Saturday is here for New Haven, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bmafzSk00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

