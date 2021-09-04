Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LAWSON, AR) A sunny Saturday is here for Lawson, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawson:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



