Clayton Lake Weather Forecast

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



