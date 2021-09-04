Pine Grove Daily Weather Forecast

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze High 86 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.