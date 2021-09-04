Winton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0