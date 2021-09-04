Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities
(VICTORY, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Victory. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
