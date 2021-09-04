CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 7 days ago

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bmafYpF00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
16
Followers
223
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Primrose, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy