Daily Weather Forecast For Primrose

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



