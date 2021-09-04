4-Day Weather Forecast For Pacific House

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



