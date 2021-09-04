4-Day Weather Forecast For Pacific House
PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
