Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 14 mph wind
