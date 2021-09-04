Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 45 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of Light Rain High 42 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



