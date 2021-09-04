Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of Light Rain
- High 42 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
