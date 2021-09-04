4-Day Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, September 5
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 40 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 43 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
