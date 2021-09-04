Greenhorn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas Of Smoke
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
