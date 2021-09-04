Delhi Daily Weather Forecast
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0