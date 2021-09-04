Atlantic City Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0