Daily Weather Forecast For Craig

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



