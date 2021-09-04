Jim Polzin: For openers, there's a lot at stake for the Wisconsin Badgers against Penn State

Maybe you’ve erased it from your memory and, if so, I apologize in advance for the flashback to Sept. 2, 1995. The only thing harder on the eyes than the University of Wisconsin football team’s performance in a 43-7 loss to No. 13 Colorado that night was the No. 21 Badgers’ attire. They arrived on the field wearing retro red jerseys with white sleeves, a design that even Barry Alvarez admitted afterward he didn’t like.