Lake Minchumina Weather Forecast

LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of Light Rain High 51 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.