Weather Forecast For Armstrong
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0