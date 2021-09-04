CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, CA

Saturday sun alert in Amboy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 7 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Amboy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amboy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bmaeRkn00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

