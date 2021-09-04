Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 39 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
