Shaniko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
