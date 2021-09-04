Daily Weather Forecast For Rampart
RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Light Rain Likely
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
