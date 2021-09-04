Yellow Pine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas Of Smoke High 79 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Areas Of Smoke High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



