Yellow Pine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
