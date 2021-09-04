Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Maljamar

(MALJAMAR, NM) Saturday is set to be rainy in Maljamar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maljamar:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



