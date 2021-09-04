Sun forecast for Lake Santeetlah — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Lake Santeetlah, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Santeetlah:

Saturday, September 4 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.