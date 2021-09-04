Donald Menzel: Guardrails of American democracy

Let me make the ethical argument to my fellow liberals for supporting Mark McCloskey for U.S. Senate. Start with the hard truth that a Democrat cannot win a statewide race in Missouri. We are not who we used to be. We were a toss-up state. Unpredictable. We once went for Adlai Stevenson, a liberal professor, over Dwight Eisenhower. We sent Jack Danforth and Tom Eagleton to the Senate. We did the same with Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt. That’s not us anymore.