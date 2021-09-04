Donald Menzel: Guardrails of American democracy
On Jan. 6, 2021, America witnessed an act of insurrection that shook the foundation of our democracy. No forceful overthrow of our government had been attempted since 1812 when the British ransacked the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 calamitous event echoes loudly the haunting words that Benjamin Franklin spoke upon leaving Constitutional Hall in Philadelphia on a September day in 1787 when a woman shouted: “Well, Doctor, what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?” And he responded, “a republic, if you can keep it.”www.reporterherald.com
