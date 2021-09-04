Wiederkehr Village Daily Weather Forecast
WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0