Garrett Daily Weather Forecast

GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 5 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



