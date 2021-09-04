CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chalkyitsik, AK

Saturday rain in Chalkyitsik: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Chalkyitsik News Alert
Chalkyitsik News Alert
 7 days ago

(CHALKYITSIK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalkyitsik Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalkyitsik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bmadLfS00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chalkyitsik News Alert

Chalkyitsik News Alert

Chalkyitsik, AK
0
Followers
98
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

With Chalkyitsik News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chalkyitsik, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy