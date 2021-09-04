Saturday rain in Chalkyitsik: Ideas to make the most of it
(CHALKYITSIK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalkyitsik Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalkyitsik:
Saturday, September 4
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, September 5
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
