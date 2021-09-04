Daily Weather Forecast For Countyline
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
