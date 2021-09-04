Laurier Daily Weather Forecast
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
