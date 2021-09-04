Daily Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
