Oxbow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
