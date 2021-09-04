Lefor Daily Weather Forecast
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
