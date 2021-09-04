Nikolai Weather Forecast
NIKOLAI, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight Chance of Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
