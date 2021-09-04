CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinson, OK

Saturday set for rain in Vinson — 3 ways to make the most of it

Vinson Times
Vinson Times
 7 days ago

(VINSON, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Vinson Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vinson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bmad5d500

  • Saturday, September 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

