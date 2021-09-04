CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spofford, TX

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Spofford

Spofford News Flash
 7 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spofford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bmaclFB00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

