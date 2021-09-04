Causey Daily Weather Forecast

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.