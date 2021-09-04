Crane Lake Weather Forecast

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.