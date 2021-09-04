Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0