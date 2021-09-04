CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hachita, NM

Jump on Hachita’s rainy forecast today

Hachita Updates
Hachita Updates
 7 days ago

(HACHITA, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hachita Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hachita:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bmacZbL00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hachita Updates

Hachita Updates

Hachita, NM
ABOUT

With Hachita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hachita, NM
