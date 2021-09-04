A rainy Saturday in Burnt Prairie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Burnt Prairie Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.