Elfin Cove Times

Saturday rain in Elfin Cove meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 7 days ago

(ELFIN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elfin Cove Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elfin Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bmacV4R00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove, AK
With Elfin Cove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

