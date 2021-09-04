Saturday rain in Elfin Cove meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(ELFIN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elfin Cove Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elfin Cove:

Saturday, September 4 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 56 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.