Fields Daily Weather Forecast

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas Of Smoke High 90 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.