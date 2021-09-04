Starbuck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.